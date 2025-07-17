“I Don’t Give Two F**ks” – Refreshed McCarthy Heads to Canada with Zero Stress and One Goal

Craig McCarthy is heading to Canada this weekend with a passport in his pocket, a fire in his belly, and absolutely zero f**ks to give.

The Waterford man is set to trade leather with dangerous local puncher Mohamed Zawadi in Ontario on Saturday night — and while some fighters carry pressure, concern, or desperation into international contests, McCarthy is bringing something far rarer: total peace of mind.

The Deise southpaw isn’t in any way concerned about the result of the six-rounder, and thus goes into the bout completely pressure-free.

McCarthy says he doesn’t need his hand to be raised after six rounds to bring a smile to his face – he is going to enjoy himself regardless of the outcome.

“I used to be obsessed about winning,” McCarthy tells Irish-Boxing.com with refreshing honesty. “Now, I just don’t give two f**ks. But that, in a sense, is very soothing. It makes everything much more enjoyable.”

McCarthy is a veteran who’s seen enough of the sport’s highs and lows to strip it all back to what matters to him: opportunity, experience, and freedom. For ‘Built 2 Last’, the only pressure that exists now is to perform for himself.

Fortunately, the former BUI Celtic champion believes that, that will lead to a good performance.

“I feel it’ll bring out the best of what’s in me,” he says. “My fighter’s spirit is completely refurbished. No expectations — just a will to do my thing and perform.”

The Munster boxer is not naïve about the challenge ahead. Zawadi’s nine knockouts from 10 wins is proof he can punch, and he has home advantage.

Although McCarthy relishes that dynamic — the underdog role suits him at this stage of his career.

“He’s just a big banger — but he’s also very sharp,” McCarthy notes. “I’m the underdog, with f**k all to lose. And that suits me.”

While he has nothing to lose on a card Owen O’Neill also fights on, the Irish boxer says there is a lot to gain.

“A win would change everything in where I’m at career-wise. But I’m not thinking ahead,” he says. “There’s some inner peace in just keeping it in the now — not worrying about the what-ifs. All I have is here and now. And that’s all I need,” he adds before discussing the move in weight.

“Coming to this one at 175lbs instead of 168lbs will suit me much better,” he explains. “The shape I’m in mentally and physically will keep me very happy and safe in the ring.”

At 38, McCarthy is aware that every fight could be his last. But there’s no desperation in him. Instead, there’s contentment.

“Retirement is always just around the corner. But my heart and desire is still there,” he says. “And it’s less stress in a sense. I’m in a place in my life now where I’m just very happy.”