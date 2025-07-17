Irish Hagler – Hearns Rematch ‘Looks Likely’

Those who blinked and missed it might have a chance to see Tyrone McKenna and Dylan Moran go to war again.

The Belfast and Waterford natives have held positive talks about a rematch and could meet for a second time on a massive card later this year.

Adressing rumour a repeat was in the pipeline, the Deise side of the domestic rivalry said he was keen to run it back and suggested the always willing ‘Mighty Celt’ holds a similar stance on the matter.

Initial rumour suggested it was a clash Matchroom were interested in placing on the soon to be officially announced Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan Windsor Park hosted fight night.

That may still be the case but it is also one that may fit on the Michael Conlan Dublin card and it’s certainly one Waterford wouldn’t mind seeing again.

The first clash was two rounds of pure carnage. Bouyed by a vocal home support ‘The Real Deal’ put it on one of Irish boxing’s great entertainers.

McKenna, who only recently confirmed he wasn’t retiring, weathered the storm and hit back with a tyhpon ending a Christmas cracker with five seconds of the second round remaining.

A sequel now looks to be in the works and could take place as soon as September.

Speaking online Moran said: “Everyone and anyone asking me is the rematch on it isn’t but does look likley.”

Commenting on the post McKenna promised a second knockout if the fight does go ahead.