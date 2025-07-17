Fab Four – Four Fantastic National U19 Finals to Look Out For

A talent-packed National U19 Championships concludes at the home of Irish boxing tonight.

Over the last few weeks, an abundance of talents have strutted their stuff at the National Stadium and shown the future is most certainly bright for the sport on this island.

It’s led to a fabulous Friday of fantastic finals.

Twenty-three champions will be crowned as a tournament that began with 130 entrants from 45 clubs draws to an exciting close.

Each final is exciting in its own right and there is something to take from every decider. However, we’ve picked out some that stand out to us.

FIVE FINALS TO WATCH

55kg Michael Reilly (St Pauls Wat) V Edward Corcoran (Mullingar Elite)

The famous National Stadium ring will outshine the Milan catwalk for style when it hosts the 55kg decider.

Two of Ireland’s most talented emerging stylists will face off for Irish title honours.

Michael O’Reilly versus Edward Corcoran has skills showcase written all over it as two natural talents collide.

However, with an Irish title on the line, it won’t be all style, no substance. The St Pauls and Olympic Mullingar boxers know how to win. Both are multi time Irish champions, both are Irish internationals and in the case of Corcoran, a European medal winner.

51kg Isabel Nolan (Santry) V Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey)

Team Ireland teammates at the European Junior Championships last year box in the 51kg women’s finals.

Teen talents Isabel Nolan and Kayleigh Byrne look to add more silverware to their already decorated mantelpieces when they trade leather at the home of Irish boxing.

It’s another meeting of Irish champions and internationals, but one made more interesting by the weight it plays out at.

This time last year, there were three full weight classes between the ever-entertaining Nolan, who beat another decorated fighter in Skye Ward to reach the final, and one of Irish underage boxing’s most aggressive fighters, Byrne.

The latter has moved down from 57kg, the former moved up from 48 kg; they meet in the middle in a mouthwatering final.

65kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids Kildare) V Siofra Lawless (Four Kings)

Siofra Lawless proved herself capable against the best in the world when winning World Youth gold in such impressive fashion that she picked up Boxer of the Tournament along the way.

However, that doesn’t mean she can’t be challenged domestically. To secure Irish honours at U19 level the Four Kings starlet will have to over come another hugely talented emerging boxer in Sarah Murphy.

Murphy of St Brigids is a domestically decorated boxer with international experience of her own and is fancied in some quarters to have her hand raised later this evening.

This is a final sure to entertain and a decider that highlights the depth of talent coming through the ranks in Irish boxing.

90kg Shay O’Dowd (Swords) V Christopher Stokes (Crumlin)

Not quite the biggest of men – that honour goes to super heavyweights Solomon Udeze and Jude Fitzgerald- but there is big interest in a big final between big men, Shay O’Dowd and Christopher Stokes.

Sharp Swords operator, O’Dowd has made a name for himself over the last two years courtesy of eye-catching knockout performances. The Dubliner, who scored a first round semi final stoppage, has collected Irish honours over the years and punched his way onto the World Youth podium last year.

Stokes, a Waterford native who trains out of Crumlin, has won multiple Irish titles and is a talent in his own right.

He drops down from super heavyweight to heavyweight where he meets former cruiserweight O’Dowd.