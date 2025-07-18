‘Underdog! No Problem’ – Wayne McCullough Backs Owen O’Neill to Upset the Odds

Wayne McCullough is a man who knows a thing or two about winning away from home.

Not only did most of his career play out on massive platforms stateside, ‘The Pocket Rocket’ also became WBC world champion with a victory in Japan in 1995.

Indeed, Ireland’s last WBC world title holder was the only Irish or UK boxer to win a world title in the Land of the Rising Sun until TJ Doheny emulated the feat in 2018.

The Olympic medal winner and Irish boxing legend is backing Owen O’Neill to emulate his away-day success.

The Belfast fighter takes on Canadian-based Indian Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti in Ontario on Saturday night. The former BUI Celtic Champion goes into the clash as an underdog against a fighter who lost in an IBO world title fight last time out, but McCullough says that won’t perturb the Hammer Boxing light middle.

Sending O’Neill a message he said:

The Padraig McCrory managed Cliftonville supporter also got a team talk from the club’s manager Jim Magilton.