Donoghue and Harty box for European GOLD today
Two Irish teen boxers box for European gold in Sarajevo today.
Edward Harty and John Donoghue climb through the ropes on European Junior Championship finals day.
Both the Portlaoise BC and the Olympic Mullingar will both look to swap silver for gold.
Harty will box for gold against Aremenia’s Aleks Petrosayan in Bout 11 of the Afternoon Session. That session begins at 12pm, Irish time.
World Junior Champion Donoghue will also face Armenian opposition, in Artyo Stepanyan. They’ll meet in bout 11 of the Evening Session, which begins at 4.30pm, Irish time.
History suggested going into the tournament that Ireand would have at least two boxers finishing on top of the podium. Ireland have won two golds in each of the last four tournaments.
Ava Henry and Tadhg O’Donnell put their names on a special select list of Irish fighters when Italy hosted the competition two years ago.
The Dublin and Greystones boxers won lightweight and welterweight gold medals at the European Junior (U16) Championships in Italy.
The victories were Ireland’s 16th and 17th gold medal wins at the tournament.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.