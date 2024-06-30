Donoghue and Harty box for European GOLD today

Two Irish teen boxers box for European gold in Sarajevo today.

Edward Harty and John Donoghue climb through the ropes on European Junior Championship finals day.

Both the Portlaoise BC and the Olympic Mullingar will both look to swap silver for gold.

Harty will box for gold against Aremenia’s Aleks Petrosayan in Bout 11 of the Afternoon Session. That session begins at 12pm, Irish time.

World Junior Champion Donoghue will also face Armenian opposition, in Artyo Stepanyan. They’ll meet in bout 11 of the Evening Session, which begins at 4.30pm, Irish time.

History suggested going into the tournament that Ireand would have at least two boxers finishing on top of the podium. Ireland have won two golds in each of the last four tournaments.

Ava Henry and Tadhg O’Donnell put their names on a special select list of Irish fighters when Italy hosted the competition two years ago.

The Dublin and Greystones boxers won lightweight and welterweight gold medals at the European Junior (U16) Championships in Italy.

The victories were Ireland’s 16th and 17th gold medal wins at the tournament.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.