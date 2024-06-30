Confident Sean McComb propose Pierce O’Leary fight

The dust hadn’t quite yet settled on Pierce O’Leary’s first all-Irish win and Sean McComb was proposing another.

Minutes after ‘Big Bang’ was confirmed the victor of an entertaining Dublin derby at the SSE Arena on Friday night, McComb issued an online call-out.

Two rounds into the fight and ‘The Public Nuisance’ was noting how he’d beat both O’Leary and Darragh Foley and by the end, he was proposing another mouth-watering clash.

Speaking online the Belfast fighter said: “Mccomb vs O’Leary makes sense in Ireland, Dublin or Belfast. Congrats to Pierce what a win.”

A McComb versus O’Leary clash would certainly garner interest. It would provide access to a slot high up a Queensberry card for the promotional free Holy Trinity graduate and a chance to experience the all Irish action for the southpaw.

It may allow the Dubliner another night in Belfast before a big Dublin return, although he would push for any meeting to take place in his home county. The Liverpool trained fight may also see McComb as as positive move toward world level, especially considering the Pete Taylor trained fighter’s performance against Arnold Barbosa Jr.

It would also prove an easy fight to make considering O’Leary is with Conlan Boxing and McComb is friends with both Jamie and Michael Conlan.