Lewis Crocker Drops Fight News Hint as he Confirms New Coach

It’s official.

After weeks of speculation, Lewis Crocker has confirmed his new coaching setup.

Ireland’s only reigning male world champion today confirmed he will train out of London with Huzaifah Iqbal the new man to man his corner.

Iqbal, known affectionately as ‘H’ in boxing circles, will be known to Irish boxing fans as Kurt Walker’s coach.



The Surrey-based trainer also worked closely with Michael Conlan when he was part of Adam Booth’s setup.

Speaking online the 29-year-old said: “Happy to announce that I’ll now be training under ‘hboxinguk’ (Iqbal) – looking forward to the journey ahead, exciting times.

“Would like to thank Billy for everything, grateful for the great nights we had.

“Fight news coming soon.”

Crocker had been working with Scottish coach Billy Nelson since 2023. He had eight fights under the tutelage of Scot including his world title victory over Paddy Donovan at Belfast’s Windsor Park in September.

Crocker hasn’t made a defense of his world title yet, but says news of his next fight is coming soon.

Rumour and report suggest former foe Connah Walker will be next this Spring.