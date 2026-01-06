‘Abso- fu*king- lutely’ – Darragh Foley says Price Has Gone Up after Team Paro ‘Skullduggery’

Darragh Foley told No Limit his price has gone up because of their ‘lies’ and ‘skullduggery’.

The Australian-based Dub offered to step in at short notice and provide former world champion Liam Paro with an opponent for his proposed January 16 clash in Brisbane.

Last weekend, ‘Super’ said he was willing to save the day after Paddy Donovan was forced out of a scheduled IBF world title eliminator because of an illness.

Speaking more recently, the hard-hitting southpaw has said Paro has been told Foley’s callout was answered, only for him to turn down an offer to fight.

The ever-entertaining 36-year-old assures that wasn’t the case, pointing out he hasn’t received contact from the Australians’ team. He also says he remains eager to fight, but warns the price has now gone up!

Speaking online he said: “It’s come to my attention that No Limit have told Liam Paro they have offered me the fight, and I’m not going to take it. A couple of things – number 1 I’m self-managed so if you want to make a fight with me, you come to me.

“No one has been in contact. Matt Rose hasn’t rung me. I was speaking to him a couple of months back; he has my number, but he didn’t get in contact. Number 2, I wouldn’t have gone online and made a video saying I was willing and prepared to fight like f*ck if I wasn’t. Do as you say and say what you mean. Number 3 has my price gone up after all this skullduggery, abso- fu*king- lutely.”