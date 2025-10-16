INTRODUCING – Rhys Owens

Fireworks won’t just be for Halloween this year — Rhys Owens plans to bring his own brand of explosions to the Irish boxing scene.

The Fermanagh fighter is ready to light up the professional ranks starting with his Rumble on the Hills undercard in Donegal this weekend – and is warning fans to “expect it all” as he begins life in the paid game.

“Expect it all. Great nights, loud fans, silky skills and of course knockouts,” declared Owens when speaking ti Irish-boxing.com.

“I want people leaving the venue buzzing. Every time I step through the ropes, I’ll bring excitement and energy.”

The 24-year-old makes the move to the pros on the back of a glittering amateur career that saw him crowned National Elite Champion, and says there’s no better time to make the switch.

“I decided to turn over at the top of my amateur career as reigning National Elite Champion,” he said. “The professional scene is so hot at the moment with lots of opportunities, and I want to be part of that.

“I’m very excited to enter the professional ranks,” he continues.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to be a pro boxer. To be getting paid on top of that is a bonus.”

The early signs suggest Owens won’t be short of support either. The Enniskillen faithful have snapped up tickets for his first outing, and he’s keen to repay them in kind.

“Reaction so far has been great,” he smiled. “Tickets have flown out and I’m really grateful for the support of the Fermanagh fans.”

Owens debut’s against Stefan Nicolae and isn’t expecting a warm welcome to life without the vest.

“I’m expecting a live, game and dangerous opponent who’s coming to take my head off,” he said. “I’ll be ready for whatever comes my way,” he adds before sharing the goals.

“Long term, I want to get to world level and earn a shit ton of money picking up titles along the way,” he said. “Short term, it’s all about dealing with each opponent that’s put in front of me.”