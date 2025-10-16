Donovan Ordered to Face Paro in IBF Final Eliminator – Winner Gets Crocker

Paddy Donovan is just one win away from a second world title fight and a potential trilogy clash with Lewis Crocker.

The IBF have ordered a welterweight final eliminator between the Limerick southpaw and their number 2-ranked boxer Liam Paro.

The American-based organization’s move means the Andy Lee-trained boxer remains within touching distance of another world title shot.

If he were to defeat the Australian, whom Brian Peters manages, he would be mandatory for the title currently in Crocker’s possession.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The news also means the Belfast boxer and Ireland’s only reigning male world champion won’t have to fulfill his mandatory obligations just yet, which in turn opens the door to a voluntary defense.

Five days after Donovan lost to Crocker in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight, Paro beat David Papot In an IBF title eliminator by unanimous decision in Queensland, Australia.

Donovan’s manager, Keith Sullivan, successfully petitioned the IBF to maintain Donovan at No. 3, leaving the Munster man well-positioned.

The sides now have until October 30 to agree terms of purse bids will be called.

Early rumour suggests the Matchroom and No Limit fighters could meet in Australia in late December.