What a Rise It Would Be – Conlan Opens Door to Pacquiao vs Crocker Mega Fight

Jamie Conlan has had positive talks with Team Manny Pacquiao about a potential fight between the legendary fighter and Lewis Crocker.

‘Pac Man’ came out of retirement in July, challenging Marios Barrios for the WBC welterweight world title, with the fight ending in a draw.

It seems the Hall of Famer’s return wasn’t a one-off as he is currently looking to fight WBA champion Rolando Romero – and if that fight doesn’t materialise, the IBF world champion may be in the frame.

Crocker’s manager, Conlan revealed he had talks with Irish American Sean Gibbons, who managed ‘The Mexican’s world title opponent Jerwin Ancajas, re making the clash – and it seems the respnse was relatively positive.

“I reached out to Sean Gibbons of Manny Pacquiao’s team last night [Tuesday],” Conlan told BBC Sport NI re a possible fight with the 46-year-old eight division world champion.

“They are trying to do ‘Rolly’ Romero but if that can’t be done, then we are going to have communication.

“Romero and the WBA [title] is their first port of call, but he is strong on the idea if something can be done, it can definitely be looked at. What a rise it would be to fight Manny Pacquiao.”

With the IBF odering a final eliminator between Paddy Donovan and Liam Paro, Crocker has scope to make a voluntary defence. Pacquiao would appeal massively in terms of finance and profile.

So too would a Conor Benn clash, which Crocker wants badly and rumour suggests may happen in February of 2026 depending on how the Brits rematch with Chris Eubank Jr plays out.

“Benn is the fight Crocker wants and he is confident he will beat him,” Conlan confirmed.

“That’s all well and good and the numbers are exciting, but you are putting Lewis’ livelihood on hold in hope of what will happen in another fight [Eubank-Benn II] and it doesn’t work like that, so get something booked for Belfast and most likely that’s what will happen next. If they [Matchroom] control the situation with the mandatory, then it can be pushed off and we can do Benn [after a first voluntary].”