19 Strong Irish Team Names for European U15 Championships
A 19 strong team has been named to contest the 2025 European U15 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.
The team includes boxers from Antrim, Armagh, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Loais and Westmeath. The Team Co-Captains are Zach Creighton of Avona BC, Dublin and Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal. They will fly the flag for Ireland at Saturday’s Opening Ceremony.
The Team is being led by Team Managers, National Registrar, Stephen Connolly of Ballymore Hollywood Boxing Club and Bridget Scott of Glengormley BC. The team’s coaches are Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin; John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry; Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford; Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork and Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.
This comeptition, for boxers aged 13 and 14, is the inaugural championships held by World Boxing’s European confederation, European Boxing. These championships are being hosted by the Montenegro Federation, which has recently hosted the 2024 World Youth Championships and the 2022 Women’s European Championships.
32 federations are contesting the tournament alongside Ireland: Albania, Austra, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine
The President of the Montenegro Boxing Federation, Alexander Klemenko, has underscored the social and developmental importance of competitions at this age group: “Creating favorable and equal conditions for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding between children from different countries, in the context of international multinational competitions, promotes tolerance and respect for other cultures, develops strong friendships and constructs the foundation of social competence of adolescents in the modern international community.”
Competition Schedule
The Sport Entries Check and Draw take place on Friday afternoon. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Saturday, and boxing will take place from October 18th to 25th.
Team Ireland
40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway
42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais
42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin
48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain
50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim
51kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh
54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin
57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin
63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin
64kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain
66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC
75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais
Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott
Coaches:
Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin
John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,
Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork
Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.