19 Strong Irish Team Names for European U15 Championships

A 19 strong team has been named to contest the 2025 European U15 Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

The team includes boxers from Antrim, Armagh, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Loais and Westmeath. The Team Co-Captains are Zach Creighton of Avona BC, Dublin and Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal. They will fly the flag for Ireland at Saturday’s Opening Ceremony.

The Team is being led by Team Managers, National Registrar, Stephen Connolly of Ballymore Hollywood Boxing Club and Bridget Scott of Glengormley BC. The team’s coaches are Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin; John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry; Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford; Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork and Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

This comeptition, for boxers aged 13 and 14, is the inaugural championships held by World Boxing’s European confederation, European Boxing. These championships are being hosted by the Montenegro Federation, which has recently hosted the 2024 World Youth Championships and the 2022 Women’s European Championships.

32 federations are contesting the tournament alongside Ireland: Albania, Austra, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine

The President of the Montenegro Boxing Federation, Alexander Klemenko, has underscored the social and developmental importance of competitions at this age group: “Creating favorable and equal conditions for intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding between children from different countries, in the context of international multinational competitions, promotes tolerance and respect for other cultures, develops strong friendships and constructs the foundation of social competence of adolescents in the modern international community.”

Competition Schedule

The Sport Entries Check and Draw take place on Friday afternoon. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Saturday, and boxing will take place from October 18th to 25th.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

51kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

64kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.