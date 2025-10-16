‘I’m Ready to Push On’: Headliner Callum Bradley Targets Bigger Fights

Callum Bradley has declared he’s ready to move beyond domestic-level fights — unless they come on a major stage — as he prepares to headline for the first time this Saturday night in Letterkenny.

The talented Tyrone fighter’s return to the ring has coincided with a super bantamweight boom.

Indeed, the BUI Celtic and Irish titles at 126lbs have been contested on more than one occasion in recent times, with the likes of Matty Boreland, Ruadhan Farrell, Ger Hughes and Connor Kerr making the division a standout one domestically.

The Dee Walsh trained boxer would add further glamour to proceedings, but he doesn’t want to join the party unless it’s a massive venue.

“We tried to make a domestic fight happen for the Windsor card, but it didn’t materialise,” Bradley explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.



“It’s been hard trying to make a few domestics happen behind the scenes. Unless it’s on a big show, then I’m most likely going to pass that level now,” he adds before revealing he has set his sights on other big fights. Yeah, there’s plenty of lads in and around my weight domestically at the moment — it’s great for Irish boxing.

” But I’m ready to push on up the ladder — focus on building up the rounds and then going for Commonwealth or European titles in the next 18 months.”

While Bradley’s ambitions are shifting upward, he’s still relishing the opportunity to headline for the first time on Sheer Sports Rumble in the Hills card in Letterkenny this weekend.

“I’m very excited to be headlining my first show on Saturday night, especially so close to home,” he added before reflecting on his eye-catching win over Darwing Martinez in Belfast earlier in the year.

“I believe I put on a great show for the fans, showed a lot of things in my locker — but I believe I’m even better than that also. It showed that you can hit and not get hit and still entertain.”

This weekend, he faces Piotr Gudeltricky, Pole who wouldn’t be deemed as dangerous as Martinez, although the Omagh native is expecting a challenge.

“He’s small and looks awkward, switches stance, and had a good amateur background. It’s another little step up and a style I haven’t come up against yet in the pros, so I’m looking forward to it,” adds the fighter who shares a card with his brother Tiernan Bradley for the first time since their amateur days.