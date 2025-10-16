Jason Quigley Teases Sean McComb vs Tiernan Bradley Irish Clash

Jason Quigley has teased a potential all-Irish showdown between Sean McComb and Tiernan Bradley.

Quigley, who promotes Rumble In The Hills: Rising Stars in Letterkenny on Saturday, hinted that the unbeaten Omagh fighter could soon find himself on a collision course with the Belfast stylist as he continues his rise through the light-welterweight ranks.

McComb, who fights in Monaco next, has been linked with Dubliner Pierce O’Leary, but former World title challenger, Quigley believes there is another Irish option that ‘makes all the sense in the world’.

The Donegal man suggests a Belfast Tyrone clash works and mentioned Bradley, who was a bit put out when ‘The Public Nuisance’ was handed a fight with Ben Crocker, a boxer he was hoping to rematch recently, is a viable option for his GBM stablemate.

“Tiernan has shown his skill, his class, his ability up until this stage and this is a fight to keep the ball rolling for him and keep him busy,” Quigley said. “This could set up a fight between Tiernan and Sean McComb. That would be a massive Irish fight down the line and it would make all the sense in the world.”

Bradley, now based in Brighton, is coming off a hard-fought draw with Ben Crocker at York Hall in April, when the IBF European title was on the line. The 28-year-old started his professional career with four straight wins in Spain and Belfast between 2020 and 2021, and has quietly built a strong reputation as one of Ireland’s most technically gifted operators.

Quigley — who is staging the Donegal card in association with Sheer Sports Management and Donegal County Council — said he was delighted to add another unbeaten Irish contender to the bill.

“I am absolutely delighted to add another undefeated Irish talent,” he said. “Tiernan isn’t a prospect anymore now; he is a contender in the world of boxing. It’s brilliant for him to be sharing the card with his brother Callum in Donegal.”

The event marks the return of professional boxing to Donegal and boasts a lineup packed with rising Irish names, including Eoghan Lavin (6-0, 2KOs), Danny Duffy (2-0), Jason Myers (3-0), Kian Hedderman (1-0), Tiana Schroeder (4-0), Jim Donovan (1-0) and Rhys Owens, the 2024 Irish Elite 60kg champion, who makes his professional debut.

“We are really excited for the card now,” Quigley added. “There’s a real buzz about the show. I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing professional boxing back to Donegal — it’s alive and exciting here again.”