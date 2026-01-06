DONE DEAL – Details of Caoimhin Ayarko – Brandon Adams World Title Eliminator Emerge

Caoimhin Agyarko will fight for the right to challenge for the IBF world light middleweight title in April.

The Belfast fighter and Brandon Adams were ordered to contest a final eliminator by the American-based governing body late last year and were given until this week to agree terms.

They needed a little extra time but have done just that as deal has been reached.

Belfast, UK: Ishamel Davis v Caoimhín Agyarko, WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The fight will take place on April 18 in America. BoxingScene suggest Los Angeles will host the ordered clash.

Victory would see Agyarko become mandatory for the Champion Bakhram Murtazaliev puts on the line against Josh Kelly on January 31 in Newcastle, England.

“I hadn’t a clue it was coming,” he adds. “The plan was always to go down the WBA route as I’ve been ranked with them the longest, so I was quite surprised when my manager told me we have a final eliminator with the IBF.”

Speaking about the fight to Irish-boxing.com recently ‘Black Thunder’ said:

“I haven’t watched Adam. I honestly couldn’t tell you his fighting style. Once the fight is officially made ,I’ll study him. Control the controllable no point studying a fighter when the fight isn’t officially made.

“Even tho I haven’t watched him, I know the fight will play out like the last 18 fights.. I’ll find a way to win by any means necessary.”