“He’ll Make Headlines’ – Jason Quigley Excited About New Addition

By Chris McNulty

Jason Quigley has added an exciting Kildare boxer with a strong Donegal bloodline to his stable of up and coming talents.



Aodhan Byrne has ditched the amateur vest to turn professional.



The 23-year-old from Kilcullen, who won an Irish Senior title in 2025, has joined the Sheer Sports ranks.



Byrne took a split decision win against John Harty in the welterweight final in November.



The previous month, Byrne got a taste of pro life when he took part in an amateur exhibition with Cormac Dillon as part of the Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars card at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny.



“In boxing, a lot of it isn’t just about skills and talent, but it’s about personality and the style – and Aodhan ticks the boxes,” Quigley said.





“He’s active on social media and he’s marketable and then when he is in the ring he loves to express himself. He can punch and he has a lot of power. That’s a key component to professional boxing and I’m very excited about Aodhan.



“He has a strong Donegal background too which makes it more exciting for me. Aodhan is a great talent and a great prospect and is definitely one to look out for.

He’ll be busy and he’ll be active – and he will make headlines!”



Byrne, who is trained by Niall Barrett at Unit 3 in Naas, previously contested Senior finals in 2022 and 2023 and in March 2024 he overcame Gianni Richmond to take welterweight gold at the Porto Box Cup.



Byrne’s mother is Sinead Byrne, nee Long, and he is a grandson of Tommy and Joy Long from Carrickmacgrath in Ballybofey.