National Elite Championships – The Draw is In

The draw Is in!

75 boxers from 17 counties will compete for coveted Elite titles when the 2026 National Elite Championships begins on Friday at the home of Irish Boxing.

Among the competitors are double Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington, Paris Olympians Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley – alongside Olympian and 2025 World champ Aoife O’Rourke, Paris Olympian and 2025 World bronze medalist Grainne Walsh, and 2025 World bronze medalist, Patsy Joyce.

Competing boxers are from clubs in counties Antrim (11), Cork (2), Down (2), Dublin (23), Galway (7), Kildare (3), Leitrim (2), Louth (1), Mayo (3), Meath (2), Offaly (2), Roscommon (2), Tyrone (1), Waterford (4), Westmeath (5), Wexford (1), Wicklow (1)

The Elite Championships, Ireland’s premier amateur boxing tournament, was first hosted in 1922 at the Abbey Theatre Dublin after an earlier All-Ireland event in 1920, eventually finding a permanent home at the purpose-built National Stadium in 1939. Double Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, Michaela Walsh of Holy Family GG Belfast, holds the record for winning the most Elite titles, having won her 13th at the 2025 National Elite Championships.

Tickets

Tickets are available for individual days of boxing throughout these championships, and passes for the entire competition encompassing all days of boxing. Buy tickets here

All seating is general admission, and tickets are available for:

Adults: full competition €80/one day €25

OAPs: full competition €40/one day €10

People aged 18-23 in full time education or training: full competition €40/one day €10

Children under 18: full competition €40/one day €10

Club ticket for 2 adults and 10 children: finals, only €100

Draw Sheets

Womens-Drawsheets-2026-National-Elite-ChampionshipsDownload

Mens-Drawsheets-2026-National-Elite-ChampionshipsDownload

Programmes

All programmes are provisional and are subject to change

Boxing on Friday, January 9th will begin at 6pm | Quarter Finals

Boxing on Saturday, January 10th will begin at 3pm | Quarter Finals & selected Semi Finals

Boxing on Friday, January 16th will begin at 6.30pm | Semi Finals

Boxing on Saturday, January 17th will begin at 6pm | Finals