World Titles and Homecomings: Warren Excited for St Patrick’s Weekend Fight Night

Frank Warren says the Anthony Cacace – Jazza Dickens world title fight is a ‘phenomenal’ meeting of two of the best super featherweights on the planet.

The Belfast fighter has the chance to put himself in all time Irish great discussions when he challenges the Liverpudlian for his WBA super featherweight world title in the 3Arena on March 14.

Victory by the Dublin Docklands against the Dublin trained title holder would see ‘The Apache’ become a two time world champion.

As well as an intriguing world title fight the card also hosts a homecoming for Inner City puncher Pierce O’Leary.

‘Big Bang’ faces Mark Chamberlain in a vacant IBO title fight and Warren, who is excited to sample the Dublin fight atmosphere, believes the English operator poses a significant ‘threat’ to the European Champions duck egg.

Dublin has a rich boxing history, and there is no better time than St. Patrick’s Day weekend to bring world championship boxing back to the 3Arena. Jazza Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace is a phenomenal match-up between two of the best in the division, and Pierce O’Leary finally gets the big homecoming he deserves against a serious threat in Mark Chamberlain. This entire show will be live and exclusive on DAZN, ensuring fans across the globe can witness the atmosphere of a Dublin fight night.”