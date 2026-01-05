Spike Suggests Callum Walsh v Daniel O’Sullivan St Patrick’s Showdown – ‘Bring It to New York or Bring It Home’

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has called for a Spring Showdown between Callum Walsh and Daniel O’Sullivan.

The popular Munster puncher believes a clash between his fellow Rebel County man and his Celtic Warrior Gym stablemate would be a ‘cracker’.

The Freddie Roach-trained Walsh is expected to face Carlos Ocampo on the Dana White fronted Zuffa Boxing’s Paramount+ debut card scheduled for January 23.

It’s understood that 360 Promotions have Madison Square Garden booked for the Cork man on St Patrick’s weekend – and O’Sullivan, who has yet to confirm a 2026 date, believes his namesake would be the ideal March opponent.

Alternatively, Spike suggests a Cork v Dublin clash would suit any summer homecoming plans Team ‘King’ may have.

“As of right now, his diary is blank for the year ahead but I’m sure his manager Dana White has some irons in the fire,” he wrote in his popular Examiner column.

“My great buddy who I’ve spent half my life training alongside, Daniel O’Sullivan, has about half as many fights on his record as Callum but is now a two-time Celtic champion and coming off a brilliant performance against Dean Walsh.

‘I think King Callum and Daniel San would make for serious dance partners with a nice flick of Dublin vs Cork warfare in there. Maybe New York on St. Patrick’s weekend would fit the bill or if not, bring it much closer to home and do it here in Cork.

“Callum hasn’t yet had a homecoming fight. This would be a cracker and we’ve more than enough good pros here to fill out somewhere like Musgrave Park.”

Walsh, who is billed as ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’, is looking to make world title moves, and as such, ‘Daniel San’ may not appeal. However, one of the breakout stars of 2025 does provide access to the Irish title, is well-supported, always entertains, would bring a fight, and would earn the Irish fight fan seal of approval.

Irish Champion O’Sullivan, who has won three titles in a young career, has proven he isn’t risk-averse since turning over and would welcome the chance to take a high profile scalp.