‘Two Faced or Someone’s Been in His Ear’ – ‘Insulted’ Billy Nelson Reacts to Lewis Crocker Split

Billy Nelson says Lewis Crocker’s decision to change coaches is a bad one.

Ireland’s only reigning male world champion has parted ways with the Scottish trainer and should officially confirm a Huzaifah ‘H’ Iqbal link-up very soon.

Having overseen the big punching Belfast’s run to world title success, Nelson is, as expected, upset, pointing out he was disappointed and insulted.

The trainer, who worked with Ricky Burns throughout his world title reign, also says the move is a bad one.

He told BoxingScene: “I’m disappointed that [Crocker] thinks he needs a change. He said he needs a change. I’ve also heard that he thought I’ve took him as far as I could, which I find quite insulting, actually. I’ve been involved with two world champions that have had 10 world-title fights.

“A boxer’s gotta make a decision – what they think’s right for them. I don’t think it’s right. Especially when you consider the coach he’s went to hasn’t done a fraction of what I’ve done, and that’s no disrespect to that coach.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker with Coach Billy Nelson after his split Points Victory win

Nelson, who Crocker has always praised for helping him fulfil his potential, says he has more experience than his replacement.

“It’s a guy called ‘H’, at Adam Booth’s gym. The thing is, he was at Adam Booth’s gym before he came to me, and he left it to come to me. We’ve looked after him in Glasgow, way beyond any other fighter – way beyond. As soon as he won a world title he fucked off. As I’m finding out from the boxing fraternity, people don’t think it’s right.

“Jamie [Conlan, Crocker’s manager] told me initially, and then Lewis told me and I said ‘He’s went in the changing room saying that I changed his life…’. How I done everything for him when he came to Scotland, to being replaced. He’s either being two-faced, or somebody’s been in his ear.”