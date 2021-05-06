Big Belgium away corner oppurtunity for returning Keane McMahon

Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] isn’t looking to ease his way back in, in fact, he is taking the opposite route, as he ends his prolonged sabbatical from the ring next month.

The Dubliner faces a difficult away corner challenge in what is his first fight in over two years. ‘The Iceman’ travels to Belgium to face a local they have high hopes for and their #1 ranked welter on June 19.

Anass Messaoudi [9(7)-0] is an undefeated prospect many in his homeland have high hopes for. The 27-year-old has competed in the WSB and graced all the major amateur competitions in a successful career in the vest.

The Ixelles, Bruxelles native hasn’t put a foot wrong as of yet in the pros, registering nine wins from nine with seven coming inside the distance.

Team McMahon will point to the fact the Belgium hasn’t beaten anyone of note yet but will be aware his results remain relatively impressive.

It’s a big ask but Team McMahon believe the rewards are worth the risk. If the Dub claims victory in his first fight since BUI Celtic title defeat to Dean Sutherland back in May of 2019, he will jump up the rankings.

The fight will also be McMahon’s first since he joined Steven O’Rourke’s Inchicore Gym.

A number of O’Rourke Gym based fighters are expected to be confirmed on the Belgium card in the coming weeks.

Tony Browne revealed an interesting Spain date yesterday.