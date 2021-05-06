Headline News News Pro News 

Big Belgium away corner oppurtunity for returning Keane McMahon

Jonny Stapleton ,

Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] isn’t looking to ease his way back in, in fact, he is taking the opposite route, as he ends his prolonged sabbatical from the ring next month.

The Dubliner faces a difficult away corner challenge in what is his first fight in over two years. ‘The Iceman’ travels to Belgium to face a local they have high hopes for and their #1 ranked welter on June 19.

Anass Messaoudi [9(7)-0] is an undefeated prospect many in his homeland have high hopes for. The 27-year-old has competed in the WSB and graced all the major amateur competitions in a successful career in the vest.

The Ixelles, Bruxelles native hasn’t put a foot wrong as of yet in the pros, registering nine wins from nine with seven coming inside the distance.

Team McMahon will point to the fact the Belgium hasn’t beaten anyone of note yet but will be aware his results remain relatively impressive.

It’s a big ask but Team McMahon believe the rewards are worth the risk. If the Dub claims victory in his first fight since BUI Celtic title defeat to Dean Sutherland back in May of 2019, he will jump up the rankings.

The fight will also be McMahon’s first since he joined Steven O’Rourke’s Inchicore Gym.

A number of O’Rourke Gym based fighters are expected to be confirmed on the Belgium card in the coming weeks.

Tony Browne revealed an interesting Spain date yesterday.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Gallagher honoured in Ireland a week before Frampton v Quigg

irishboxing

Draw for Day 1 of the National Elite Championships

irishboxing

FULL FIGHT: Phil Sutcliffe Jr v Chris Jenkins

Joe O'Neill