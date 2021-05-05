Italian Job in Spain next up for busy Browne

It’s an Italian job in Spain for Tony Browne [4(1)-0] later this month.

‘Super Fly’ returns to the ring just two months after he defeated former world champion Kassim Ouma on May 29th.

Indeed the Spain hosted fight night is the former High Performance amateur’s fifth fight since he debuted in Poland over just six months ago.

In keeping with the fast track nature of his pro start the Dubliner will fight in his second eight rounder in his second Spain hosted bout.

Providing the opposition this time around Matteo Deiana [2(1)-1(0)], Italy’s sixth-best light heavyweight. Little is known of the Italian in wider boxing circles but Irish-boxing.com understands Deiana is keen to cause an upset and is taking a quick warm-up before trying to scalp Browne.

The Italian Job



Tony Browne (4-0) will take on highly ranked Italian Matteo Deiana on May 29th over 8 rounds. pic.twitter.com/0v3vJFr2Er — SLATER SPORTS CONSULTANCY (@SportsSlater) May 5, 2021

The 26-year-old isn’t as high profile an opponent as former IBF world champion Ouma but is a respectable foe at this stage of Browne’s career.

Indeed, manager, Conor Slater says Deiana comes motivated and has been brought in to test the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter, as well as improve the Star Boxing promoted fighters ranking.

“This guy has been hand-picked as we want the toughest test for Tony at this stage of his career. He’s come forward all action and will stick it on him. This Italian is ranked higher than Tony [in Boxrec]. Tony’s aim is to be top 80 in the world come the end of June. If he is in the top 80 in by then there will only be two guys ahead of him in the rankings that have had the same amount of fights or fewer fights than him.”