Tyrone McCullaugh ‘beyond devasted’ as first fight since brain scan scare is postponed

Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1] has been left heart broken after his proposed ring return was postponed.

Although it was never officially announced ‘White Chocolate’ was set to fight on the May 14 MTK Fight Night set for the University of Bolton Stadium, but the card has been postponed.

That leaves the Derry native without a fight date and without a fight since his Golden Contract defeat to Ryan Walsh in February of last year.

The boxing nurse had been in camp in Dublin, working with coach Pete Taylor for the last eight weeks but has been left without a fight much to his frustration.

“As some of you may know I was due to be fighting on this card in 10 days time. I have been working extremely hard the last 8 weeks, up and down to Dublin every week, training twice a day. Absolutely buzzing to get back in there. I am beyond devastated that it has been postponed. A postponement might not sound too bad but when you have your weight down and haven’t fought or been paid in 15 months and have spent thousands on camp it’s absolutely heartbreaking. Boxing can be a cruel sport,” McCullagh explained on social media.

No doubt it’s an annoyance for the Derry favourite but he remains in a better place than he was late last year. Retirement starred McCullagh in the face in 2020 after a brain scan scare left him in limbo. However, after being cleared to fight this week’s setback is only temporary, the 30-year-old’s return will be rescheduled.

Belfast prospect James McGivern was another set to fight on the card that was to be topped by Jay Harris and Ricardo Sandoval. The 23-year-old was hoping to build on his wins over Jordan Ellison and Jamie Quinn in what would have been his first of 2021.