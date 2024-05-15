Murray and Donegan agree to fight

It’s a case of out of the frying pan into the fire for Sean Murray!

The Navan man stepped into all Irish action in just his second fight when he partook in an enthralling and thrilling encounter with Shane Meehan at the Warehouse on Friday.

Now just days after having his hand raised post that war he has agreed to another domestic fight.

Murray will fight Dominic Donegan at some stage over the summer.

Jay Byrne confirmed as much when talking to Irish-boxing.com on Tuesday. Indeed, the JB Promotions boss man revealed that subject to BUI approval the clash could play out over six rounds.

Murray had called out Peter Carr at the Red Cow on Friday but heads in a different all Irish direction for now.

Cavan’s Donegan hung up his gloves as recent as October, declaring he was content to retire with his ‘head held high and ready for the next chapter life brings’.

However, he declared his intention to return earlier this year and was due to fight Owen O’Neill in Belfast on March 30.

The Bomb pulled out of that clash with a hand injury and O’Neill fought Edgar Kemsky live on DAZN instead.