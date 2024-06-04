Boy 2 Irish title winner makes Irish International debut

Not in the manner or the field they initially thought but St Coleman’s Boxing Club were be celebrating one of their own becoming a senior International on Tuesday.

The amateur club that has led kids from East Cork to various boxing successes over the years claimed a football assist this week.

One of their former boxers Jake O’Brien made his senior Irish debut at the Aviva on Tuesday, coming on at half time and impressing against Hungry in a 2-1 win.

The young Cork defender is having a remarkable maiden season playing for Lyon in the French top flight, Ligue 1, having joined from Crystal Palace over the summer.

A hero to the French club’s fans, the 22-year-old could now be handed his first start against by John O’Shea against Portugal next week – and many argue he will be a mainstay in the Irish team for quite some time.

Instead of representing Ireland in football, O’Brien could have been targeting Olympic success this year. The emerging football star has boxing previous and was as much of a success in boxing boots as he was with boots with stood underneath as a kid.

O’Brien won the National Boy 2 Irish title at 42kg at National Stadium in the 2014 version of the tournament.

A family friend of BUI Celtic champion Tommy Hyde and NoWhere2Hyde boss Gary Hyde, he didn’t quite go on to fight for Ireland but he will represent his country on the sporting field and claims all the sports he partook has helped his development.