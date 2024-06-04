Conlan wants three-time world title challenger next for Kurt Walker

Kurt Walker is on course for a huge step up in August.

The Belfast featherweight had a breakout win in his first headline fight live on DAZN at the Ulster Hall in March.

The Conlan Boxing featherweight defeated James Beech Jnr in a vacant WBA Continental Europe title fight and did so in such style he was instantly linked with those in and around British title level at the weight.

Names like Hopey Price and Nathanael Collins were mentioned but it doesn’t seem like either is next.

However, that doesn’t mean the Olympian will have to take a backward or even sideward step.

In fact, Jamie Conlan is eyeing up a big fight for the Canal BC graduate and would like to put him in with Miguel Marriaga or the like.

A fight with the Columbian hasn’t been made but it is one being explored for August 3 and the SSE Arena.

If Marriaga can’t be tempted to Belfast, a fighter of similar standing and calibre will be sought.

Irish fans will remember Marriaga, a three-time world title challenger, from his fights with Michael Conlan and Jono Carroll.

Indeed, he was seen as a test for both former world title challengers whom he fought in his last two fights. The big punching ‘Scorpion’ went the distance with both and would represent a massive leap up the ladder for the Belfast man.

It would also be another great fight added to a card that includes the return of Tyrone McKenna as well as two all Irish fights in Dylan Moran versus Owen O’Neill and Ruadhan Farrell versus Ger Hughes.