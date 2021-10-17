Dublin Date – Honeybadger Eddie Treacy to Fight on Celtic Clash 13

Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] will fight in Dublin for the first time in three years on the first show to visit the Capital since March of 2019.

‘The Honeybadger’ officially confirmed he will fight on Celtic Clash 13 in the National Stadium on November 20.

The Bray fighter ended a two-year ring sabbatical with a four-round victory over Dario Barosa [1-14(2)] on Celtic Clash 12 in Belfast last month.

The Mark Buckley-trained light middle didn’t have to wait long for another date and will fight closer to home in Tallaght next month.

Who the Wicklow fighter will fight remains to be seen but the Boxing Ireland operator made it clear when speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his most recent win, that he is ready for all Irish action.

“I’m ready to go now, eight or 10 rounds against Irish lads or anyone they want. Look you know me I’m not going to give you names or call anyone out. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again I’ll fight any one of them but I won’t be doing any of that calling out.”

Treacy was previously mandated to fight Dominic Donegan for the BUI light-middleweight Celtic title and although the Donegan fight may be gone for now it’s quite possible the title may be on the line next month.

Also confirmed for the card are Cavan’s Owen Duffy, Kerry’s Liam Walsh, while Jake Hanney and Kevin Cronin have all but confirmed themselves as show participants.

The last time Treacy fought in Dublin he defeated Konstantin Alexandrov at Good Counsel in November of 2018.