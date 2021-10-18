TITLES up for Grabs as Declan Geraghty Takes on Welsh Champ

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] is back in a fight of real note and could pick up the WBA ranking title with a victory next month.

The Dublin southpaw has been confirmed on MTK’s Newcastle November 13 card where he will trade leather with Welsh champion Kieran Gething [10(2)-2-2]

Irish-boxing.com understands a WBA ranking title will be up for grabs in a fight over 10 rounds and Geraghty, who won an unrecognized world title last time out, could come away with a career-enhancing belt.

It’s a massive chance for the stylish southpaw to add another relatively known name to his record and set himself up for some more significant fights if he wins.

Pontypool native Gething is a Welsh champion and more accustomed to the weight but still won’t be a fighter the moving up Dub will fear. The 27-year-old hasn’t fought the same caliber of a fighter as the two-weight National Elite champ, his best win coming against Craig Woodruff, and doesn’t seem to carry one-punch knockout power.

Rumour also suggests the BUI Celtic title may be on the line, which could have ramifications for a possible Dublin derby, making the potential Geraghty versus Jake Hanney clash all the bigger.

If Geraghty, who has five high profile defeats on his record but continues to fight on and push for big fights, wins at Rainton Meadows live on ESPN+ and IFL he moves nicely toward a mouthwatering Irish title fight and will have a belt a lot of emerging names around the world will want.

Talk has a domestic clash with former sparring partner Haney in play for January but a WBA ranking title will give the south inner city fighter options.