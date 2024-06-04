Marathon Effort – Irish Boxing Starlet Ava Henry gives back

Ava Henry doesn’t do things by half unless it’s a marathon that is!

Even then that was run with a full heart and full of good intentions.

The three-time underage European Champion isn’t just a special ring talent, it seems she is a special young person who takes her stance as a role model for the young people of Coolock seriously.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend the decorated boxing prospect ran 21km – a half marathon- and raised over one thousand pounds for the Jigsaw charity.

For the Dublin Dockland’s star it’s a way of giving back and not just financially to a charity she respects. The wise beyond her years’ star of the future did the run around the green in Kilmore as a thank you for the massive support she gets in the area, as well as move to try to inspire the local youth.

“I like to tick goals off every year and running this half marathon was one of them, as much as I’m flat out with my boxing I always like to think of ways to give back and doing this was one of them,” she says speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I decided to do it in Kilmore as it’s where I’m from and where I grew up. The local community has always supported me in every way. Kilmore Celtic’s juvenile section, which is run by my Da, Gary Henry has always come to support me and it was great to see so many of the kids get involved for such a good cause. I always hope doing these things will push the kids in the area to achieve what they want and inspire them to chase their dreams with full belief.”

Henry, who ran the same homemade track four years ago at just 13, plans to make it an annual thing and donated to a charity that helped her.



“Jigsaw is a free platform for young adults aged 12-25 they offer expert mental health advice and support online and in person,” she continues.

” I chose this platform because I feel children’s mental health isn’t spoken about enough and I also used this support system for a period of time and they are a great service,” she adds before praising the support of her parents.

“None of this would be possible without my ma and da since I’m a kid they’ve always pushed me to get me exactly where I am today and if it wasn’t for them I’d be nowhere near it and they are why I am who I am and I have what I have.”

Henry claimed a third European title when she won Youth gold in Croatia earlier this year. The Coolock light welter is hoping to contest the World Championships at the age grade later in the year but is out with an injury at present

“Unfortunately, I’m out with a shoulder injury and am hoping to get back boxing late July which is right on time for the World Championships in October which is another big goal for me this year. I’d like to get back into the ring around September to keep on top of my boxing so hopefully something will come up then.”