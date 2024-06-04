Kellie Harrington plays down rivalry with ex-colleague 

In a recent press conference, Irish boxing legend Kellie Harrington played down her rivalry with Amy Broadhurst. But with the potential for the two women to face off at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, the hype will just not die down.

The legend that is Kellie Harrington

Harrington needs little introduction to Irish sports fans, having become the recognisable face of Irish women’s boxing alongside Katie Taylor. Harrington is already an Olympic gold medallist having secured the top prize at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 in the lightweight category, outclassing Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira in the final. The Tallaght fighter had already secured the crown of World Champion in Delhi two years earlier. Alongside Taylor, the two fighters were a huge part of the renaissance in the sport which has seen sports and betting fans take notice again after the 90s heyday faded into the distance. In recent times big fights involving Irish boxers have grossed millions in gate receipts, not to mention securing major windfalls for the bookmakers and TV companies all riding on the coattails of the surge in interest.

A rivalry takes shape

But boxing fans in the know have for some time been aware of the great rivalry developing between Harrington and her ex-sparring partner and friend Broadhurst. 2022 was a real breakout year for the latter with titles secured in the World and European arenas for Ireland. Broadhurst also secured a Commonwealth title that year competing for Northern Ireland.

But a fresh twist was added to the story when, at the start of May, Broadhurst accepted an offer from Britain to fight in an Olympic world qualifying event taking place in Bangkok. It wasn’t really a great surprise considering the 27-year from Dundalk had previously been overlooked for the previous two qualifying events by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association. This was simply a case of a young athlete looking after her career. Broadhurst qualifies for Britain through her English father Tony. But it is a move that has seen enthusiasts discussing a potential match-up with defending Olympic Champion Harrington in the lightweight division in Paris.

Harrington, at 34, is further on in her career. And she has already made the decision that the Olympic Games will be her last international tournament. It will be a fitting finale for a champion of the sport. But the decision of Broadhurst to defect has created further hurdles in the fact that IABA coach Eoin Pluck, a would-be coach for Harrington and the rest of the Irish squad in Paris, is actually Broadhurst’s coach and partner. Conflicts of interest all over the place.

Harrington plays it cool

Of course Harrington has had to fend off plenty of questions about a potential match-up with a fighter who will be hyped as a rival due to the two’s shared history, not to mention the change of allegiance from Broadhurst and added the Pluck complication. But so far Harrington has faced off all interrogation calmly.

“There are so many really, really good girls out there,” Harrington said. “Like, the draw has to be done. She has to qualify, which I think she will do, and you never overlook anybody. But the way I look at it is, I train now for different type of styles, then the draw gets done, and you go from there, one day at a time.” Wise words indeed, but she will do well to escape the hype that is already building in and outside of the Irish boxing camp, as well as in the sporting media at large.

The potential rivalry is something that the online betting sites have taken note of too, with plenty of boxing fans and punters thrilled at the possibility of the two competing against each other in the high performance arena of the Olympic Games. Boxing always garners plenty of interest anyway on this side of the pond, and this rivalry will only add to the intrigue. The betting sites are already offering up outright options on the Paris medals table, and lines on the sports and the individual match-ups will follow. The progress of both Harrington and Broadhurst will be followed closely.