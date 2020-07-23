Youth Group thank Tommy McCarthy for ‘Walk and Talk’ initiative help







Glenparent Youth Group have thanked ‘Big’ Tommy McCarthy for his big contribution in helping raise money to fund a much needed local positive mental health initiative.

A host of young people in Lenadoon, Belfast decided to raise funds for the youth group in a bid to start a new ‘Walk and Talk’ program.

The fundraising was sparked after two local young people in the area died suddenly earlier this year.

The sad loss prompted their friends and peers to take action to help with positive mental health in the area.

A target of £2,000 was set, but the Youth Group raised £9,000 and handed it over to Lenadoon Counselling Services.

Pro boxer McCarthy played his part and drafted in the help of other Belfast boxers, including Paddy Gallagher, as the young group waked 5k to raise the funds.

Speaking to Belfast Live, youth workers Robert Sands and Karen Nugent both thanks the world ranked European cruiserweight mandatory challenger.

“I have to say a huge thank you to Tommy McCarthy, he really done a lot. He has run the course with it and got the backing of other celebrities. The young people themselves just ran with it. It caught everyone’s attention at the right time and it was an escape for them and for us too,” Sands said.