Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano The Richest Fight in Female Boxing History

Katie Taylor will earn just shy of six million dollars when she fights Amanda Serrano on July 20.

The rematch of the ‘greatest women’s fight of all time’ will see the participants share the highest purse in women’s boxing history.

The trail-blazing Irish star and the and Puerto Rican-born, Brooklyn-based multi-weight world champion hold the previous record from when they met in April of 2022 but will eclipse it this coming summer.

Their first encounter, a modern-day classic, was the first female fight to top a bill at the famous Madison Square Garden venue and played out in front of 20,000 fans in the arena, with a record-breaking 1.5 million tuning in to watch on DAZN.

The return is the co-main event with the controversial Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul bout, will take place at the $1.2 billion home of the Dallas Cowboys, the 80,000-seater capacity Arlington Stadium in Texas, and will be broadcast on streaming giant Netflix at no extra charge – and thus available in hundreds of millions of homes all around the world.

Those factors enable Taylor and her dance partner Serrano to receive record-high purses and make the bout the richest ever in women’s boxing history.

It’s another massive string to Taylor ‘change the game’ bow. After transforming the face of amateur boxing and paving the way for women to compete in the Olympics, the Wicklow Wonder has managed to completely transform female professional boxing.

There were reports of world champions defending their titles for less than five thousand dollars on small hall shows before Taylor turned over. Now she is commanding millions and her rising tide has raised the purses of all the other ships in the women’s water.