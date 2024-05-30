Brave Sean Mari’s Olympic Dream ends in Heartbreaking fashion

Valiant Sean Mari’s Olympic dream came to an end in heartbreaking circumstances in Thailand today.

The Monkstown boxer had to pull out of his Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok through injury.

Ireland’s 51kg representative took on Malaysia’s Ariffin Muhammad Abdul Qaiyum in his second clash of the tournament but ultimately had to pull out as a hand injury worsened.

The defeat means a permanent roadblock was placed on the Path to Paris for the Dubliner.

It turns out Mari went into the bout with one hand effectively tied by his back. The Irish champion nursed a hand injury through the tournament and it eventually took his toll against the Malaysian and he was withdrawn before the final bell.

The defeat was the second for Ireland on a disappointing Thursday.

Kelyn Cassidy suffered the same fate earlier today.

Ireland now have six qualified fighters and five are still in with a chance of progressing to Paris.

Photo Credit Tara Robins.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.