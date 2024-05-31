Olympic Qualification on the line for Aidan Walsh – Daina Moorehouse and Grainne Walsh also in action

Aidan Walsh can become a double Olympian with victory in Thailand this morning.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medal winner is one of three Irish fighters in action in Bangkok and can book his place on the plane to Paris if he wins his 71kg.

The Belfast fighter, who has had his hand raised three times already this week, takes on Asian Games medal winner Zeyad Eashash knowing victory would see him join his sister Michaela Walsh as well as Kellie Harrington, Dean Clancy, Aoife O’Rourke, Jude Gallagher, and Jack Marley.

Walsh is in quarter-final action against the Jordan boxer at around 9.45 am on Friday morning.

Daina Moorehouse and Grainne Walsh are also in action, although Olympic qualification is not on the line in their bouts.

50kg Daina Moorehouse makes her tournament debut at the Last 16 stage. The Enniskerry BC boxer meets Armenia’s Anush Grigoryan in Bout 6 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session – that’s at 8.15am, Irish time.

66kg Grainne Walsh returns for her 3rd bout, also at Last 16. The Offaly native, who fights out of St Mary’s Dublin, contests against Ivory Coast’s Sedja Sanogo in Bout 3 of Ring B’s Evening Session, at around 1pm

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.