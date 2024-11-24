Too Fast Too Powerful – Lord of the Flys Louis Rooney Believes he’s Untouchable at the Weight

Louis Rooney did his best MC Hammer impression after claiming his first National Elite title last week.

The boxer, who won European U22 gold in his first-ever European tournament, declared ‘you can’t touch this’ after claiming his first-ever National Elite Championships earlier this month.

The Sar BC man defeated familiar foe Padraig Downey in the 48kg decider to step in the winner’s circle for the first time.

Speaking after the bout, the son of Star Boxing legend Jimbo Rooney admitted he had to overcome talented opposition to win the title – but also expressed a belief. that he is untouchable at the weight.

“I’m over the moon, delighted,” he said after the victory.

“I can’t believe it you know. I’m just lost for words honestly,” he adds before finding words.

“I don’t want to take anything for granted but if I’ve got the skill to box then I’m gonna’ make it easy for myself. If I don’t have to slug it out and make it a little hard for myself I won’t. No one’s better on boxing ability or ring IQ, or as I said is faster than me, stronger than me or can punch as hard as me at this weight, so don’t I don’t see why anyone would touch me.”

It’s confident from a fighter whose humility has previously been commended and was shown when he discussed his final foe.

“He’s not a nobody. He’s represented Ireland at a couple of Europeans and he’s Ulster Elite champion. He’s still still a great fighter.”