Dream Come True Moment for Chloe Gabriel

Chloe Gabriel’s National Elite Championships dream ‘finally’ came true at the National Stadium earlier this month.

The Dublin starlet took the 54kg crown by defeating fellow underage graduate Robyn Kelly in a highly anticipated final.

Gabriel reached the domestic pinnacle at the young age of 21 but for her, there was a ‘finally’ feel to the win.

The young Dublin Dockland’s talent moved into the wider boxing consciousness when she claimed European Junior gold as a teen. She has been a constant in Irish championships since but has always had things her own way.

Indeed, she had two unsuccessful Elite attempts before finally getting over the line earlier this month.

“It feels amazing to be an Elite champion,” she told Irish-boxing.com after the win. “But at the same time, it just feels like a blur. It’s just because I’ve been training so hard for this and it’s finally come true. I had all the belief from my coach and my teammates so that’s what pushed me on to go and achieve this.”

Reflecting on the final she added: “It was a tough fight. I just kept pushing on. You just have to keep going.”

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding