Adam McKenna Plans to ‘Pick Up Where I Left Off’

Electrical Apprentice Adam McKenna sparked his career to life again by winning the Intermediate Championships at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Holy Trinity boxer was one of the more joyous winners among the 2022 Youth Championships but it’s been relatively quiet on the McKenna front since.

Work and college commitments saw him step back from competitive boxing briefly.

The Drogheda native came back with a bang winning the Intermediate’s courtesy of victory over Mark Pabilona in the 51kg class,

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he revealed he had to train around study and work to get title ready and revealed a desire to return to full focus next year.

Next month’s Elites may be too soon but a 2025 U22 push may be on the cards.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding