Scare Shakur Stevenson – Promoter Says Anthony Cacace Would ‘Frighten’ World Champ

Anthony Cacace is a scary proposition for Shakur Stevenson, says promoter Frank Warren.

Such is the run of form the Belfast boxer has enjoyed that he has been linked to the three-weight world champion.

‘The Apache’ has mentioned the American, who won a silver medal in Michael Conlan’s weight class at the Rio Olympics, as a possible opponent, saying: “Give me more of these world champions, the likes of Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson who people really don’t fancy you against, I would be real underdog, and I feel when I get put into those positions, I perform my best.”

The reigning WBC lightweight world champion is currently scheduled to meet William Zepeda in New York, on 12 July, is keen on a Davis showdown, and as such hasn’t got the former IBF super featherweight title holder at the forefront of his mind.

However, it’s a fight promoter Warren says he’d make in a ‘heartbeat’ and a bout he backs the 36-year-old to win.

“Cacace would frighten the life out of him, I tell you,” said Warren before reflecting on his run of wins over Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood.

“Look at what he’s done. He’s met three former world champions and beaten them in style. He’s a fabulous fighter. That was a sterling performance on Saturday in going into Leigh Wood’s backyard.

“It was a brilliant performance and he boxed so well. He should be proud of himself, because we certainly are at Queensberry.”

O’Shaquie Foster is another fighter on the radar and a more realistic next fight.

“There has only been one person to win the WBC from Northern Ireland – Wayne McCullough, so it would be another great achievement if I was to go win something like that, even talking about these things blows my mind,” he says about that match up.