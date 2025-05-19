Euro Double Vision – Conlan Could Join O’Leary on Homecoming Card

Michael Conlan looks set to be the guest of honour at Pierce O’Leary’s proposed homecoming.

Queensberry and Frank Warren have promised to take the Dubliner back to his hometown this Summer, and it’s understood that the 3 Arena is being lined up for a big August card.

‘Big Bang’ can become the first Dubliner to hold the European title since Bernard Dunne when he fights Liam Dillon for the light welterweight version of the strap at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, on June 7.

Win the blue strap and it’s back to Dublin for the first time in a first defence. In a bid to bolster that proposed bill, it’s said Queensberry are hoping to draft in one of Irish boxing’s biggest names and make it a big European title double header.

The Olympic gold medal winner brushed off ring rust accumulated over a year and a half absence with a victory in Brighton in March.

Within minutes of having his hand raised, Ireland’s only male World amateur champion confirmed he’ll fight Cristobal Lorente of Spain for the super featherweight EBU blue belt.

That fight now looks destined for the Dublin Docklands, and the switch hitter will fight in Dublin for the first time since his very famous amateur days.

Conlan has always be an advocate of the Frank Warren mentored puncher, supporting him verbally well before he was set to support him on a bill.

“In my opinion, Pierce is one of the hottest prospects in Irish boxing, although you can’t really call him a prospect anymore. ‘He’s more of a contender,” he said previously.

“He’s an unbelievable fighter with a mindset to match. That’s important because you can have all the talent in the world but if don’t have the mindset and the will to win to the defree you give everything in training it won’t add up to success.

“Pierce has all the tools, all the eagerness and the want to be a champion.”