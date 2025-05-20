Padraig McCrory taking more than Joy from Anthony Cacace’s Amazing Run

Anthony Cacace has Padraig McCrory dreaming of at least one more big night.

‘The Hammer’ had been open about the fact that he considered retirement after his Edgar Berlanga defeat in February of last year.

More recent defeat to Craig Richards in Belfast, as well as the fact that the Working Class hero has moved into management and promoting, had many surmising his punching days were done.

However, over the last few weeks, he has been hinting he may roll the dice one more time.

The 36-year-old was chief among the celebrants as Cacace defeated Leigh Wood in Nottingham earlier this month and it seems took more than joy from his mate’s victory.

The Hammer Boxing boss man has taken huge inspiration from his fellow Holy Trinity graduates’ sensational run of form.

Speaking online, he said: “I loved the weekend as most seen via my social media!!! But the main thing was I was there to support Anthony ‘The Apache’ Cacace What a performance He is inspirational Makes me want 1 last roll of that dice A role model and figure for the youth of Belfast to look too!! I hope he gets what he needs from boxing…. he deserves it all.”

A fight on the undercard of Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker’s rematch has since been suggested and McCrory has said if he were to continue, he’d like a warm up bout before jumping into anything big.