Young Irish Team Selected for Austria International

Ireland will take on Austria in a keynote Elite International in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, on Friday, and the Ireland team has been named. It includes boxers from Donegal, Dublin, Fermanagh, Galway, Leitrim, Offaly, Sligo and Westmeath.

2024 IABA National Elite Championships Finals, National Stadium, Dublin 15/11/2024 Men’s 60kg Rhys Owens (red) celebrates winning Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Team Ireland

57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath GG, Co. Meath)v Michel Marinkovic, AUS

60kg Lee McEvoy (Avona BC, Dublin) v Mert Ayan, AUS

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Muhammedali Ismaylov, AUS

67kg Luke Hall (Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath) v Alfred Nana, AUS

71kg Matthew McCole (Illies GG, Co. Donegal) v Rahman Altamirov, AUS

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands BC) v Mailk Kahngariev, AUS

84kg Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim) v Lucky Aimufa, AUS

86kg Brian Kennedy (St. Brigid’s BC, Edenderry) v Micael Derouchie, AUS

Supporting contests:

Ben Millar (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Jack Willis (Gateway BC, Sligo)

Cameron Suttle (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Damien Creavin (Olympic BC, Galway)

Anthony Malanaphy (Erne BC, Fermanagh) v Naoise McManus (Drumsna BC, Sligo)

This is the fourth international to take place to date in 2025, following the hosting by Central Council of 3 Youth internationals against Wales, and France/India, in March. These took place in Derry, at the National Stadium, and at Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda.

2024 IABA National Elite Championships Finals, National Stadium, Dublin 15/11/2024 Men’s 86kg Brian Kennedy (blue) Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

This is a talented team, with international experience: 57kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath GG, Co. Meath) is the reigning Elite champ, and has represented Ireland at the 2024 European U-23 Championships, the 2022 IBA World Youth Championship and the 2022 European Youth Championships. 60kg Lee McEvoy (Avona BC, Dublin) has boxed for Ireland at the 2022 IBA World Youth Championships. Home boxer and Elite champ, 60kg Rhys Owens (Erne BC, Fermanagh) has represented Ireland at the 2023 EUBC European U22 Championships and also at this year’s edition of Europe’s oldest and most prestigious multi-nations tournament, the Strandja Memorial Tournament, where he was joined by fellow Elite champs, 86kg Brian Kennedy (St. Brigid’s BC, Edenderry) and 75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands BC) while 67kg Luke Hall (Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath) contested the 2024 European U-23 Championships. 71kg Matthew McCole (Illies GG, Co. Donegal) has boxed for Ireland at the 2022 FISU World Cup of Combat Sports and the 2018 World Universities Championships

Structure

This is a pilot project, and a collaboration between High Performance Unit and Central Council. The structure involves a club, county board or provincial unit, in this case Erne BC, hosting the International, and making provision for a High Performance Seminar the morning after the International.

This pilot structure has the capacity to enable the holding of more Internationals, across all age groups and throughout the Association – which will have the net effect of increasing development opportunities for boxers and the staging of high-quality boxing events in areas other than Dublin. Following review of this pilot structure, Central Council may elect to make host bidding available to all club, county board and provincial units, subject to certain criteria.

21 January 2023; Jason Clancy of Sean McDermott Boxing Club, Leitrim, left, and Keelyn Cassidy of Saviours Crystal Boxing Club, Waterford, during their light heavyweight 80kg final bout at the IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Finals at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Tickets

Tickets are limited to 250 and available through Erne Boxing Club or The Westville Hotel, Enniskillen, BT74 6HR. Please contact Greg Copeland on +44 7516 368421

Tickets are priced at £25 for adults & £15 for children aged under 16 . All IABA members get 20% discount price of £20 for adults & £10 for children under 16