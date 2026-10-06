Hammer Time Again – Padraig McCrory Makes Surprise Title Fight Return

Padraig McCrory makes a surprise out-of-the-blue return to the ring on Thursday night.

‘The Hammer’ takes to the ring in Canada, where he fights for a title over 10 rounds.

The Belfast favourite trades leather with Imam Khataev for the North American Boxing Federation light heavyweight strap.

The fight plays out on the undercard of a super middleweight IBO title fight at the Capitole de Quebec.

The fight comes as a massive surprise, as the Hammer Boxing promoter said goodbye to the sport in the Waterfront Hall in June.

McCrory stopped Ondrej Budera in two rounds of what was billed as the working-class hero’s farewell.

However, it appears the hard-hitting former IBO and BUI Celtic title holder has been tempted back to the ring to fight Khataev.

The 32-year-old is a Canadian-based Russian who packs a punch. All but one of his 12 wins has come by way of knockout and his sole defeat came against Cuban southpaw David Morrell.