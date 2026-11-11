After Katie Taylor: The Irish Fighters Ready to Carry Her Legacy

Dubln, Ireland: Katie Taylor v Flora Pili, Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship.

6 September 2026

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor didn’t just change women’s boxing. She changed Irish boxing.

The Bray great won Olympic gold, became undisputed champion in two weight divisions and turned bouts that would once have struggled for television coverage into major arena events. Then, on 5 September, she brought 83,000 people to Croke Park for one final victory over Flora Pili.

Two months later, Taylor’s moved on. Leaving not just a spectacular career in her wake, but a legacy that Ireland’s hungry pros and prospects are ready to carry forward.

The newest chapter of Irish boxing is currently taking shape across title fights, domestic cards and pro debuts of decorated amateurs. Now that these names are appearing on fight cards and boxing markets offered across online bookmakers like Tonybet Ireland, the same question follows: who will be the next to break through?

Aaron McKenna Is Done Waiting

Aaron McKenna’s done waiting his turn! The Monaghan middleweight claimed the vacant IBF world title against previously unbeaten Etinosa Oliha at Dublin’s 3Arena in August, taking his professional record to a remarkable 21–0.

That was McKenna’s first professional fight on Irish soil. He’d spent the previous nine years boxing in England, America and Japan, gradually building a record that included a convincing points victory over former world champion Liam Smith.

His homecoming could’ve easily been against a less demanding opponent. Instead, McKenna channelled Taylor in choosing the harder route and masterfully controlled the 12-round bout, winning unanimously on scores of 118–110, 117–111 and 116–112.

Although McKenna’s yet to confirm his first defence, Denzel Bentley’s already named the Irishman as a possible opponent for next year.

Zara Breslin’s Shared the Ring With Taylor

Zara Breslin entered the professional ranks with something few debutants can claim: rounds of sparring with Taylor.

“You couldn’t not learn from her,” Breslin said afterwards, with Taylor passing on professional tips about how to protect herself at close range and adjust to the change of pace in refereeing in the professional game.

The Tramore fighter joined Taylor’s Amsterdam camp several weeks before facing Joanna Fraszczak at Leopardstown this May. It was a move that paid off. During the bout against the experienced Polish fighter, Breslin switched effortlessly between orthodox and southpaw, controlling the distance and forcing a stoppage in the fifth.

Now, she has three professional contests behind her in a career that only began in May.

Pierce O’Leary Still Wants Croke Park

Pierce O’Leary’s never been shy about the scale of his ambitions, or his admiration for Katie Taylor. Speaking with RTÉ ahead of his August title defence, the Dublin light-welterweight spoke about her Croke Park farewell as “the blueprint” for Irish fighters.

After a promising start to the year, stopping Maxi Hughes at the 3Arena in March to claim the IBO title, his path to Croke Park took a wrong turn. At the same venue in August, Mark Chamberlain handed O’Leary the first defeat of his professional career, taking the IBO belt in the process.

Over his next few contests, we’ll hopefully see him building towards his beloved Croker.

Kelsey Leonard Is Headlining Early

Kelsey Leonard may only be a year into her professional career, but she’s already headlining bills.

Like Taylor, the Kildare super-featherweight is turning an unbeaten start into headline appearances remarkably early in her professional career. Ranked in the top five nominees for the 2026 BUI Prospect of the Year award, Leonard headlined at Leopardstown in May, stopping the vastly more experienced Klaudia Ferenczi in the third round.

With a WBO top-ten ranking already secured, she’ll head into 2027 looking for the first belt of her own.