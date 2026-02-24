Famous Irish boxers: Past and present

Boxing is more than a fight in the ring, where athletes try to land as many decisive punches as possible. It’s a sport that develops not only the body but also the person. In this review, we’ll look back at four of the best Irish boxers, known for their enviable endurance, high speed, phenomenal reflexes, iron will, exceptional courage, and incredible self-confidence.

Barry McGuigan: Irish boxer who united the nation

Barry McGuigan, born in 1961 in Clones, earned the nickname The Clones Cyclone for his distinctive boxing style. Competing in the featherweight division, Barry represented Ireland as an amateur at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, winning a gold medal, and also took part in the 1980 Olympics. In the spring of 1981, Barry turned professional and, four years later, became the WBA and The Ring magazine champion. McGuigan has also been a member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame since 2000 and the International Boxing Hall of Fame since 2005.

However, our hero’s success extends beyond the ring. McGuigan, a Catholic, married a Protestant woman during a period of intense religious unrest in the country. Despite this, thanks to his exceptional skill, he managed to maintain the fans’ respect, regardless of their religion.

Kevin McBride: The man who defeated Mike Tyson

Like Barry McGuigan, Kevin McBride hails from Clones – a small town that seems to produce some of the most outstanding Irish boxers. The heavyweight McBride, nicknamed The Clones Colossus, possessed remarkable strength. During the first four years of his professional career, Kevin was considered a fearsome opponent and virtually unbeatable in the ring. Yet one fight cemented his place in national and world boxing history: on June 11, 2005, McBride defeated Mike Tyson. Our compatriot wore down the legendary American so effectively that Tyson refused to continue after the sixth round.

Brian Magee: From street fights to professional titles

Brian spent his childhood in the rough neighbourhoods of Belfast, but over time, he became a symbol of Irish boxing. Magee competed in three weight classes – middleweight, super-middleweight, and light-heavyweight. As an amateur, he represented Ireland at the 1998 European Championships and returned home with a silver medal. After turning professional, Magee added IBO and WBA world titles to his record.

Olympic medalist Paddy Barnes

The list of Irish boxers continues with Paddy Barnes, a native of Belfast. For more than a decade, this young man brought glory to Ireland in amateur tournaments. His collection includes bronze at two Olympics (2008, 2012), gold (2010) and silver (2013) at European Championships, as well as two Commonwealth Games titles (2010, 2014). Barnes, nicknamed The Leprechaun, transitioned to professional boxing relatively late, at the age of 29. In just over a year, he captured the vacant European title and the WBO Inter-Continental title in the flyweight division (up to 51 kg).

