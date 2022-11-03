Suitable Marijuana Strains for Indoor Cultivation

While it’s technically possible to grow any strain of marijuana indoors, some lend themselves better to this growing strategy than others. As a general rule, extremely tall plants that need a lot of airflow between their leaves aren’t great for indoor grows. Most grow rooms, tents, and greenhouses are equipped to handle shorter, bushier plants such as the ones described below.

1. Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze made a rapid ascent to fame, and it’s continued to be popular both in Amsterdam and abroad since then. It boasts around 22% TCH and yields extremely well, especially indoors, which makes it a great option for home growers looking to get serious bang for their buck. As the name implies, this strain offers hints of citrus, herbs, and pepper upon smoking and a relaxing body high once the effects kick in. When growers use the best marijuana seeds, they can expect Amnesia Haze to produce up to 650g/m2 indoors.

2. Blue Dream

Blue Dream is an old standby that’s just as popular today as it has been in years past. This cross between Blueberry and Haze is a flavorful, aromatic sativa-dominant hybrid that’s known for its high THC levels. Blue Dream is sometimes suggested to medicinal marijuana users as well as recreational consumers thanks to its ability to help with managing pain, nausea, and depression. It grows to only a moderate size and has an average flowering time, which makes Blue Dream appropriate for indoor grows, where it needs little attention to produce prolific yields.

3. Critical

Critical is an easy-to-grow strain that’s compact but versatile. Experienced indoor growers love the fact that this strain can be trained to keep it at a much more subtle half of its normal height without a consequent reduction in yields. It’s perfect for smaller grow tents, or even converted boxes, and has a flowering time of just seven to eight weeks. This hybrid of Skunk and Afghan is slightly indica-dominant and has a more moderate THC content of up to 18%. It’s perfect for people who want a grounding high that won’t push them over the edge.

4. Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner is an old-school strain known for packing a seriously euphoric punch. It’s short and bushy, which makes it perfect for indoor grows, and is a high yielder. It’s easy to grow, flowers quickly, and is quite forgiving for novice growers. Of course, more experienced cannabis enthusiasts still love Bruce Banner for its potent potential, as well.

5. Banana Kush

Banana Kush is an underappreciated strain. This OG is a treat for the senses as it grows, with dark purple buds and a distinctive, sweet, and fruity scent. It can also be a heavy yielder under the right conditions. Most of the reason that Banana Kush gets lost by the wayside on many growers’ lists is that it poses challenges for outdoor growers facing insect pests, who love it just as much as they do. Indoor growers shouldn’t have this problem as long as they follow proper sanitizing protocols.

Buy High-Quality Seeds

Healthy plants, whether they’re grown in a garden or a grow tent, always begin their lives as healthy seeds. Don’t just take seeds from a neighbor or buy them from the questionable growing supply store up the street. Indoor growers of all experience levels should seek out reliable seed suppliers that can guarantee not only quality but also strain traits.