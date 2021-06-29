Debut Date Confirmed For Callum Walsh

Cork’s Callum Walsh has received a date for his much-anticipated pro debut.

The 20-year-old has relocated to California and will make his pro bow in the state’s capital, Sacremento. The young Rebel has been pencilled onto a small hall card at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel on Friday August 6th

Walsh will begin his career at light middleweight and the identity of his opening opponent is also known.

The European Junior gold medallist will faceSacramento’s Ruben Torres [4(1)-2(1)] over four rounds. The 30-year-old has fought most of his professional contests at the hotel venue but was recently seen in action versus prospect Travon Marshall on a PBC card.

Walsh has been in America for most of 2021, initially training for the ill-fated 2021 Irish Elite Senior Championships before catching the eye at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood and turning pro.

Recently, the Leesider has been employed as the main sparring partner for gym-mate Gabe Rosado, preparing the veteran for his sensational KO of the Year versus Uzbek Bektemir Melikuziev.

When speaking previously about his move to the pros, Walsh noted how “style-wise, everyone knows I can box and as I’ve shown in the amateur game I can punch as well – and working with Freddie it’s definitely a more aggressive style and that’s what I’m working on at the moment.”