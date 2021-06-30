Féile Fight Night CONFIRMED for Mick Conlan

At last, Mick Conlan‘s return to the Féile has been confirmed.

It has been announced this morning that the world title-chasing super bantamweight will fight at the West Belfast festival, headlining a big card at the Falls Park on Friday August 6th.

No opponent is currently listed for the outdoors fight but a major step up before an assault on world honours at the end of 2021 is the commonly-quoted plan from Conlan and his team.

The card will be the first to take place in Ireland since Celtic Clash 10 and an MTKFightNight which both ran in February of 2020.

TV details are yet to be confirmed and while BT Sport showed Conlan’s last Féile outing, Top Rank’s new deal with Sky Sports suggests that it will instead be on the bigger satellite channel.

Attendance details, if any, are missing from today’s brief announcement but it is hoped that at least some fans will be able to attend the festival show following an announcement on the relaxation of restrictions by the NI Executive.

IT’S ON! MICHAEL CONLAN 📍 Falls Park, Belfast 📆 Friday 6th August pic.twitter.com/u7Op2WepJg — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) June 30, 2021

The fight will be Conlan’s second of the year following his majority-decision defeat of relentless Romanian Ionut Baluta back in April in London. The Olympic bronze medallist and amateur World Champion is currently ranked #1 by the WBO, #9 with the WBA, and #11 with the WBC.

The WBO and WBC belts will be unified in September when Stephen Fulton faces Brandon Figueroa while World Championships final foe Murodjon Akhmadaliev holds the WBA and IBF straps.

Tommy McCarthy headlined at the Féile in 2016 versus Courtney Fry before Conlan’s huge 2019 outing. The World Amateur champion stopped Diego Ruiz in nine that night after the Argentine stepped in to replace controversial Rio Olympic ‘conqueror’ Vladimir Nikitin.

An undercard for August 6th is yet to be added but Irish-Boxing.com understands that Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan will appear while common sense would suggest that local lads Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb will also feature. While unconfirmed, it is believed that there is a limit of nine fights in total on the card.