Jay Byrne gives interesting Deco Geraghty Update

Declan Geraghty returns with a BUI Celtic and Irish title remit and may just look to settle one of the biggest grudges in Irish boxing along the way, according to promoter Jay Byrne.

‘Pretty Boy’ officially confirmed he was calling it a day after a first-round stoppage win at the Red Cow in November.

However, it appears he didn’t like how the gloves looked on the hook, has taken them down, and will lace them back up on the Mayday Mayhem card on Friday night.

Promoter of that Warehouse-hosted card, Byrne points out it’s not a fleeting return for the former amateur standout.

The JB Promotions boss says the 33-year-old wants to win the two domestic titles available.

Byrne also revealed a fight with Dylan Moran was, at one stage, part of that plan.

“I don’t know why it’s gone to bed, we weren’t even notified but we had discussed fighting Dylan Moran in the Summer for the Irish title,” Byrne told Irish-boxing.com.

“I haven’t heard anything on that in a long time. I hear Dylan is fighting someone else somewhere else. We would make that fight. We are willing to talk to anybody.”

Moran has since been linked with Owen O’Neill and looks likely to fight the operator live on DAZN in Belfast on August 3rd.

Byrne still holds out some hope the Dubliner can settle his grudge with the Waterford favourite but claims there are other routes to domestic straps, including a clash with JB Promotions stablemate Senan Kelly.

“There is another option there. If we couldn’t get Senan an opponent at light welter I’m sure he’d step up and fight Deco for the Irish title at welter. That would be a great fight.”

Speaking in quite frank fashion Byrne also revealed he brought in Ireland’s favourite away corner man Allan ‘The Great’ White to test Geraghty.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion believes White will test the Dub’s desire to fight both over the six rounds and beyond.

“I picked Allan as an opponent for Deco for a reason. I know he won’t lie down, I know he’ll come and give Deco good work. Deco needs good work because he wants to get a Celtic title and an Irish title before he gets out and he wants out this year.

“So getting him someone that will fall on the floor is no good to Deco. Deco needs a good solid six rounds, then he can ask himself ‘have I still got this?’, ‘have I still got these rounds in me?’. That’s the fight he needs so at the end of a tough six rounds he can say ‘I’m ready for eight and title fights’.”