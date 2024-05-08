Lewis Crocker declares War

Lewis Crocker made a declaration of war when he stepped into enemy territory on last week.

‘The Croc’ showed his teeth in his next opponent, Conah Walker’s back yard as he attended the press conference to announce their eagerly anticipated June 22 Denny-Cash undercard clash.

The Belfast welterweight said he was confident he could outbox the English man but revealed he is coming to fight.

“It’s war! That’s what it’s going to be toe to toe from the bell,” he said.

“I could easily outbox this guy, honestly I could, but it’s not going to be like that.”

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker Press Conference to announce their upcoming Welterweight Contest next month. 2 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Both fighters have been commended for taking the fight, Conlan Boxing’s Crocker for agreeing to travel just as he was forging a rep as a headline act in Belfast and Walker for taking a dangerous opponent who broke out last year.

However, Crocker believes the Wolverhampton native, 28, is beginning to realize he has made a grave error.

“He’s bitten off more than he can chew. Fighters should be taking these type of fights! I’m excited and I can see the dread he has.”

Walker believes the fight will live up to the hype and is predicting fireworks when the pair trade leather in Birmingham.

“We don’t need to sell the fight, it sells itself. He’s undefeated and meant to be this big puncher, I’m yet to find that out. Is it the toughest fight of my career? Who knows? Eddie keeps giving me opponents that are made for me,” the 28-year-old said.

“It depends which Crocker comes out on the night, he claims to be a dog but we’ll see when he meets a real dog in me. I’m there to have a real good ding dong.

“Lewis Crocker is the first step towards massive fights and he won’t get in the way of where I want to go. I’m really excited for this one.

“This time I’m co-main on the top table against a great fighter. We sold a few tickets last time but now my profile is getting bigger and I’m expected to sell big on this. Eddie, I won’t let you down!”