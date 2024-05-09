“Pain In My B*llocks” – Golden Balls McGlynn ready to finally make Breakthrought

Tony McGlynn hung onto the dream throughout the nightmare moments.

All the Dubliner ever wanted to do was box and make the sport his day job. However, he quickly discovered just why the fight game is referred to to as the ‘hurt business’, suffering more than his fair share of non-punch-inflicted pain over the years.

The JB Promotions fighter has fought just four times since he ditched the vest in 2019 and has been the victim of inactivity, fight fall-throughs, and more.

To make things worse, he twice saw title fights with James McGivern cancelled, one in last-minute heartbreaking fashion.

The southpaw with some big amateur wins on his CV admits it got to the point where he felt like packing it in, only for his ‘why’ to keep him fighting.

The Jay Byrne-managed fighter may get reward for his persistence and patience if he defeats David Ryan to win the BUI light welterweight title on Friday’s Mayday Mayhem card.

The 26-year-old is honest enough to admit collecting the pretty title recently vacated by Senan Kelly won’t cure all that pain but notes it will put him on the road toward bigger fights, bigger nights, and that would be the dream scenario.

“It wouldn’t make up for all that, but it would make me feel I’m on the right track,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“At times I feel I’ve a pain in my bollocks with it all the things getting pulled. It’s just the why, isn’t it? That keeps you going,” Donaghmede’s McGlynn adds before explaining what his why is.

“I left a job a few years ago knowing that this is what I wanted to do. A few times I thought f*ck it I’ll go back to working but you can always go back to work when you’re older. I want to give this a proper good go. Win this and it sets me up for the Irish title.”

It’s not that the Dublin side of Friday’s main event is afraid of hard work, he wants to be busy but just in his chosen field.

“It would be great to win the title. When I win it, hopefully, I have a nice road map where I’m constantly busy. I need to stay busy. I’ve been saying it in every interview but it doesn’t ever end up happening. It’s so frustrating because staying busy is how you get better and how you get opportunities.”

Winning the title is anything but a foregone conclusion.

Shannon’s Ryan has title aspirations of his own and his team are extremely confident of victory.

“He’d always be up sparring [in Ballyfermot] and somehow we never ended up sparring. I’ve seen him spar and it should be a good fight,” agrees ‘Golden Balls’. He’ll come forward and he’ll be tough. Those kickboxers are always tough, they are used to getting big volleys in the head. It will be a good fight.”